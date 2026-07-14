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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
10h

Max,

I watched you with Professor Marandi walk the streets in Tehran. I've seen the thousands upon thousands mourn the Ayatollah's death...murdered by the US/Israel war mongers. Without reporting like yours and other brave journalists, we would hear, read and see only propaganda. Glad to note Iran was prepared for this attack and defended itself...and is winning the war. We support the Palestinians, too, of course.

ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS ISRAEL IS A MONSTER.

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
10h

Please be careful! we need journalists like you!!

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