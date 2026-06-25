Under Israeli fire, Lebanese struggle to return home

After news emerged that the US and Iran had finally reached an agreement to cease hostilities, thousands of civilians raced to return to their homes in Southern Lebanon.



Days later, Israel responded to the elimination of its occupying soldiers by carrying out some of the worst massacres in its war on Lebanon, forcing civilians back to an uncertain future in the north — and forcing Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz again.



In this on-the-ground report for The Grayzone, Wyatt Reed traveled to Southern Lebanon to speak to the families in the line of fire, and see the destruction wrought by Israel firsthand.