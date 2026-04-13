The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C. J. Fitzpatrick's avatar
C. J. Fitzpatrick
5h

That Yvette Cooper faces no consequences for openly sabotaging a live criminal trial while the barrister who successfully defended the accused now faces two years in prison tells you everything about how Starmer's government has oriented itself. This is an administration that has chosen Israel over its own citizens. Starmer calls himself a Zionist and is an ever willing bootlicker to Netanyahu and Trump and he needs removed from office to be put on trial for facilitating war crimes.

Reply
Share
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
1h

We live in an asylum, where the staff have the monopoly on violence. There are no rules, nor law nor sanity. Medication time, goyem.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture