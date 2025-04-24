The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
2h

The people of Ukraine need to understand that the British and US governments and their intelligence agencies are more responsible for the decimation of their people and nation than Russia will EVER be.

This could all have been over in March or April 2022.

Instead, we have seen THREE YEARS of Slavs (mostly of the same religion too) killing Slavs. Heartbreaking!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Edwards's avatar
Paul Edwards
3h

What a sickening story of the incompetent, floundering, dimwitted Brits. Such a stupid, heartless, clueless piece of military imbecility, reminiscent of the glider raid during D-day that got the whole force killed and captured without a single objective being achieved. The armed forces of the Brits and The Empire are a set of over-equipped, candy-assed, underachieving softies who do their best work in their PXs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture