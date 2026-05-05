The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
9h

Gatekeepers with obvious conflict on interest at every turn since 1948.

Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
8h

and i guess that's why diplomacy is off the table and guns are locked and loaded are on the table. If anythig it's the zionists we are sending to the diplomatic table that are intransigent.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture