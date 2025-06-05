The Grayzone

Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
4h

The FINAL POTUS is very good for mass surveillance, big tech and crypto.

‘boom time’…literally! 🙄

Longtrail
3h

The zionists have control over the USA but want total control. Their neocon nazi enablers are owned by them.

