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Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
22m

Quagmire? I'm thinking tar pit. And I hope eons from now survivors of this holocaust will find the remnants of Lindsey Graham, Mike Huckabee, Tom Cotton and Trump in that pit. But mine is an optimistic view since I'm assuming survivors exist eons from now.

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