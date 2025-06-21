The Grayzone

Paula
16h

The fact alone that Israel will not allow anyone is to ascertain its nuclear capability along with what Seymour Hersh called the Samson Option , Israel keeps secret, which targets major cities in US and EU, seems like all of the EU and USA are under threat if they do not do what Israel tells them to do. Is the West being blackmailed by Israel as well as bought off ? How do we find out the facts of the aforementioned matter, the Samson Option? And why should the USA die on their knees to a sadistic, pathological genocidal regime? Even if Israel would kill the world, should we not resist such threats even if they come true? Personal opinion, death is just another journey and I am not afraid of Netanyahoo or his threats. if we must die to fight this evil Israel has become, so be it. I will die on my feet and not on my knees.

Donald Sinclair Richardson
16h

Oh shit. This will help destroy Trump, but putting all American Forces at risk to give Bibi what he needs is effing unacceptable. FOX and AIPAC need to be derailed.

