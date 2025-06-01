The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
18

Trump negotiator Steve Witkoff covers for Israel in Gaza

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jun 01, 2025
1
18
Share
Transcript

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on the disgraceful conduct of real estate lawyer and top Trump diplomat Steve Witkoff on Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture