Here’s a chance to see professionally produced footage of comedy sets by me and Jimmy Dore and support the Palestine Children’s Welfare Fund, which has been working to get aid into Gaza despite massive obstacles

Thursday, April 24th, at 9pm EST - Get your ticket here

Its not listed on the ticketing site but 25% will go to PCWF, currently one of the only organizations able to get food aid into Gaza. Read more about PCWF here and support them if you can.