What most folks do not understand:

Here is why President Trump can do it. Our Government has been "restricting" our Constitution since the Civil War- by use of Emergency Rule. All Executive orders and the War powers act are covered by Emergency rule. Wilson WW1, Roosevelt WW2, Korean War, Vietnam War...........

No, the Constitution wasn’t officially suspended in 1933. But it was gagged, blindfolded, and tied to a chair while the federal government handed itself sweeping emergency powers and redefined “freedom” into a kind of bureaucratic improv comedy routine.

See: 

https://archive.org/stream/senate-report-93-549/senate-report-93-549_djvu.txt

https://www.repository.law.indiana.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1079&context=iustitia  

https://apnews.com/be18b8619cde4658a418dda4f416968a 

https://fas.org/sgp/crs/natsec/R45618.pdf

You need to take a closer look at the historical record.

See 93d Congress 1 ,1st Session7i j ,SENATE Report No. 93-549. Then The National Emergencies Act of 1976

"Since March 9, 1933, the United States has been in a state of declared 

national emergency. In fact, there are now in effect four presidential proclaimed states of national emergency:

A Brief Historical Sketch of the Origins of Emergency Powers Now in Force _" A majority of the people of the United States have lived all of their lives under emergency rule. For 40 years, freedoms and governmental procedures guaranteed by the Constitution have, in varying degrees, been abridged by laws brought into force by states of national emergency. The problem of how a constitutional democracy reacts to great crises, however, far antedates the Great Depression. As a philosophical issue, its origins reach back to the Greek city-states and the Roman Republic. And, in the United States, actions taken by the Government in times of great crises have — from, at least, the Civil War — in important ways shaped the present phenomenon of a permanent state of national emergency. "

"Under the powers delegated by these statutes, the President may: seize property; organize and control the means of production; seize commodities; assign military forces abroad; institute martial law; seize and control all transportation and communication; regulate the operation of private enterprise; restrict travel; and, in a plethora of particular ways, control the lives of all American citizens."

Venezuela will be free

Palestine will be free

will the USA be a free democratic society? yet to be determined.

