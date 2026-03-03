The Grayzone

🔴 Then become a martyr - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone
Mar 03, 2026

Max Blumenthal is joined by analyst Ali Alizadeh to discuss the US-Israeli war imposed on Iran, the state of Iranian society and politics after the assassination of the country’s Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the existential nature of the regional conflict for Iran.

