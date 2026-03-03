🔴 Then become a martyr - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal is joined by analyst Ali Alizadeh to discuss the US-Israeli war imposed on Iran, the state of Iranian society and politics after the assassination of the country’s Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the existential nature of the regional conflict for Iran.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
Appears in episode
