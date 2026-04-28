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lynne ann's avatar
lynne ann
16h

i wont ever use Turbo Tax again.

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SJ Pratt's avatar
SJ Pratt
16h

Because of course the Zionists, IDF, and Mossad would want control of American tax payers info.

The IDF are terrorists they need to be arrested and expelled from US.

People need to boycott this Israeli surveillance BS.

JFC Americans probably can't even sh*t in their own toilet without being spied on. Israeli Intelligence have likely created a sofware to install in sewage and drain pipes.🤦‍♀️

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