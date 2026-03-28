The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The US bombed a farm and lied -Ecuadorian community leader

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Mar 28, 2026

The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews the community leader who exposed the lie behind an Ecuadorian military assault which the US Department of War claimed had targeted a drug trafficking “terrorist” training camp.

Don Vicente was threatened with brutal retaliation for his testimony that the military had attacked a dairy farm and viciously abused local farmers. The incident exposes how the phony “War on Drugs” of the Trump administration has transformed into a war on poor people.

Meanwhile, the real culprits enjoy wealth and protection in government offices, banks, and luxury residential developments.

Watch the full report here

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture