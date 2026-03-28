The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews the community leader who exposed the lie behind an Ecuadorian military assault which the US Department of War claimed had targeted a drug trafficking “terrorist” training camp.
Don Vicente was threatened with brutal retaliation for his testimony that the military had attacked a dairy farm and viciously abused local farmers. The incident exposes how the phony “War on Drugs” of the Trump administration has transformed into a war on poor people.
Meanwhile, the real culprits enjoy wealth and protection in government offices, banks, and luxury residential developments.
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The US bombed a farm and lied -Ecuadorian community leader
Mar 28, 2026
The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews the community leader who exposed the lie behind an Ecuadorian military assault which the US Department of War claimed had targeted a drug trafficking “terrorist” training camp.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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