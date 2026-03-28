The US bombed a farm and lied -Ecuadorian community leader

The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews the community leader who exposed the lie behind an Ecuadorian military assault which the US Department of War claimed had targeted a drug trafficking “terrorist” training camp.



Don Vicente was threatened with brutal retaliation for his testimony that the military had attacked a dairy farm and viciously abused local farmers. The incident exposes how the phony “War on Drugs” of the Trump administration has transformed into a war on poor people.



Meanwhile, the real culprits enjoy wealth and protection in government offices, banks, and luxury residential developments.

Watch the full report here