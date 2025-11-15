Playback speed
The Right's civil war in 3 minutes
The right-wing furor over Israel transformed the Heritage Foundation into an insane asylum, and will consume JD Vance's presidential campaign next, Max Blumenthal explains.
Nov 15, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
