The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
11hEdited

An absolute disgrace!!

This woman has admitted only a military attack onthe country could change its leadership.

As the article notes, in 2018 she asked Bibi to help her take control of the govt. AND she has and is shopped herself in the US offering to sell off the nation's assets if she is put in charge.

She is an absolute horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Edwards's avatar
Paul Edwards
11h

Well laid out, Matt. That the Nobel Klavern of Empire whores has given this sick viper and Trumpian slut their dirty, blood-crusted trophy is a measure of what a goat's nest of buttlickers they have become. It started with Kissinger, decades ago, and then Obama, the Step'nFetchit of Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs, financiers of dirty wars wherever they can make a buck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture