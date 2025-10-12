By Max Blumenthal

The Nobel Committee has decided to make the case for Trump’s war on Venezuela, giving its “Peace Prize” to Maria Corina Machado, a US government-funded regime change activist who’s helped lead several failed coups, violent street riots that have left scores dead, and appears to have promised her country’s oil and mineral wealth to a consortium of MAGA aligned billionaires in exchange for financing her campaign of political arsonism.

Hailed by the Nobel Committee for supposedly attempting to achieve “a peaceful transition” in her country, Machado has personally appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead a military invasion of Venezuela.

Above: Maria Corina Machado’s notorious letter to Netanyahu beseeching him to invade Venezuela

One year after she called for Israel to destroy her country, she issued a proclamation demanding the US launch a Libya-style regime change war on Venezuela.

Machado is a marionette for Marco Rubio, a creation of the CIA-sponsored Gusano Industrial Complex that has brought violent terror and siege to any Latin American country defying the Washington Consensus of privatization and austerity, and a would-be Pinochet in a skirt who would violently purge any iteration of Chavismo if she somehow took over Miraflores Palace.

Above: Machado attempting to rile upper class Venezuelan opposition members to take over the Carlota Airbase in Caracas, February 23, 2019 (photo by Max Blumenthal)

Machado has spent years lobbying for US and EU starvation sanctions on her own country, resulting in waves of migration to the US, fueling the nativist resentment that gave rise to Trump. When Trump shipped Venezuelan migrants to a torture camp in El Salvador this year, Machado predictably sided with Trump, the current sponsor of her putchist career, over her countrymen.

Giving the Nobel Prize to Machado gives a bright green light for Trump’s regime change war on Venezuela. But the decision is consistent with the Committee’s role as a soft power instrument of Western empire. Just recall its award to Obama at the beginning of his first term, granting him infinite legitimacy in advance of his destruction of Libya, escalation of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and facilitation of Gaza’s decimation.

Given that nothing has happened in Machado’s career without the support and guidance of Washington, the Nobel Committee’s decision must be seen as the result of another Western op – a coup in Oslo to pave the way for one in Caracas.