The Nobel Prize goes to... war on Venezuela
Awarded by the Nobel Committee for advancing a "peaceful transition," US govt-sponsored politician Maria Corina Machado is a veteran coup leader who's called for Israel to invade Venezuela
By Max Blumenthal
The Nobel Committee has decided to make the case for Trump’s war on Venezuela, giving its “Peace Prize” to Maria Corina Machado, a US government-funded regime change activist who’s helped lead several failed coups, violent street riots that have left scores dead, and appears to have promised her country’s oil and mineral wealth to a consortium of MAGA aligned billionaires in exchange for financing her campaign of political arsonism.
Hailed by the Nobel Committee for supposedly attempting to achieve “a peaceful transition” in her country, Machado has personally appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead a military invasion of Venezuela.
Above: Maria Corina Machado’s notorious letter to Netanyahu beseeching him to invade Venezuela
One year after she called for Israel to destroy her country, she issued a proclamation demanding the US launch a Libya-style regime change war on Venezuela.
Machado is a marionette for Marco Rubio, a creation of the CIA-sponsored Gusano Industrial Complex that has brought violent terror and siege to any Latin American country defying the Washington Consensus of privatization and austerity, and a would-be Pinochet in a skirt who would violently purge any iteration of Chavismo if she somehow took over Miraflores Palace.
Above: Machado attempting to rile upper class Venezuelan opposition members to take over the Carlota Airbase in Caracas, February 23, 2019 (photo by Max Blumenthal)
Machado has spent years lobbying for US and EU starvation sanctions on her own country, resulting in waves of migration to the US, fueling the nativist resentment that gave rise to Trump. When Trump shipped Venezuelan migrants to a torture camp in El Salvador this year, Machado predictably sided with Trump, the current sponsor of her putchist career, over her countrymen.
Giving the Nobel Prize to Machado gives a bright green light for Trump’s regime change war on Venezuela. But the decision is consistent with the Committee’s role as a soft power instrument of Western empire. Just recall its award to Obama at the beginning of his first term, granting him infinite legitimacy in advance of his destruction of Libya, escalation of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and facilitation of Gaza’s decimation.
Given that nothing has happened in Machado’s career without the support and guidance of Washington, the Nobel Committee’s decision must be seen as the result of another Western op – a coup in Oslo to pave the way for one in Caracas.
An absolute disgrace!!
This woman has admitted only a military attack onthe country could change its leadership.
As the article notes, in 2018 she asked Bibi to help her take control of the govt. AND she has and is shopped herself in the US offering to sell off the nation's assets if she is put in charge.
She is an absolute horror.
Well laid out, Matt. That the Nobel Klavern of Empire whores has given this sick viper and Trumpian slut their dirty, blood-crusted trophy is a measure of what a goat's nest of buttlickers they have become. It started with Kissinger, decades ago, and then Obama, the Step'nFetchit of Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs, financiers of dirty wars wherever they can make a buck.