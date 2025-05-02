The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
9h

Going dark is the way our country is evolving. We have evolved into a dark death star. We don't giving off light required for all life forms but rather give off darkness in the form of death and destruction everywhere. The USA motto: Let there be perpetual darkness; perpetual wars; perpetual death and destruction. Sadly both Dems and Repubs agree on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
9h

Glad you're publishing this excellent work! Kudos to all of you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture