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🔴 The Israel Lobby: 20 years later w/ John Mearsheimer - The Grayzone live

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The Grayzone
Mar 17, 2026

International relations scholar John Mearsheimer joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking book with Stephen Walt, “The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy.” The discussion takes place against the backdrop of a US war on Iran which appears to have vindicated the Israel Lobby’s thesis.

Blumenthal will also be joined by Aaron Mate to discuss the US-Israeli war on Iran and it sends the global economy spiraling into disaster and Trump struggles to explain the war’s objectives to an increasingly angry American public.

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