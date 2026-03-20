🔴 The harder right over the easier wrong - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the dramatic resignation of Joe Kent from the Trump administration over the disastrous course of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and discuss the escalation of the war as it engulfs the region - and Trump’s presidency.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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