Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The walls are closing in⁠
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The walls are closing in⁠

The Grayzone
Nov 22, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss new ICC warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the Biden admin's decision to authorize long range Ukrainian strikes into Russia. They will then be joined live from Beirut by Amb. Craig Murray to cover Israel's continuing assault on Lebanon.
