🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The Dark Lord returns

Max Blumenthal
Sep 10, 2024

Max Blumenthal, Anya Parampil and Aaron Mate cover Dick Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris and what her acceptance of it says about the current state of the Democratic Party. They will also discuss the return of Russiagate through an unusual indictment of two RT employees, the furor over protests of the post-October 7 bias of CNN anchors, the latest from Gaza, and a stunning admission by Victoria Nuland about Ukraine.
