Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's unconstitutional detention of Columbia U student protest leader Mahmoud Khalil and the forces pulling the White House's strings, as Israel lobby freak outs prompt the firing of Trump's top hostage negotiator and withdrawal of a national security appointee. They will also cover the latest on Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, and the fallout from Syria's sectarian bloodshed.
🔴 Watch on YouTube
🔴 Watch on Rumble
🔴 Read TheGrayzone.com
🔴 The Grayzone live: Shalom, the occupation's home
Mar 14, 2025
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's unconstitutional detention of Columbia U student protest leader Mahmoud Khalil and the forces pulling the White House's strings, as Israel lobby freak outs prompt the firing of Trump's top hostage negotiator and withdrawal of a national security appointee. They will also cover the latest on Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, and the fallout from Syria's sectarian bloodshed.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post