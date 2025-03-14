🔴 The Grayzone live: Shalom, the occupation's home

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's unconstitutional detention of Columbia U student protest leader Mahmoud Khalil and the forces pulling the White House's strings, as Israel lobby freak outs prompt the firing of Trump's top hostage negotiator and withdrawal of a national security appointee. They will also cover the latest on Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, and the fallout from Syria's sectarian bloodshed.



