Share post
🔴 The Grayzone live: Shalom, the occupation's home

The Grayzone
Mar 14, 2025
7
17
Transcript

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's unconstitutional detention of Columbia U student protest leader Mahmoud Khalil and the forces pulling the White House's strings, as Israel lobby freak outs prompt the firing of Trump's top hostage negotiator and withdrawal of a national security appointee. They will also cover the latest on Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, and the fallout from Syria's sectarian bloodshed.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
The Grayzone
