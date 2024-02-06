The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Animal Planet
0:00
-2:18:44

The Grayzone live: Animal Planet

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Feb 06, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the twisted logic behind the Biden admin's latest round of strikes in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and the growing political crises in US-backed proxies Israel and Ukraine as their military campaigns fail to deliver.
Watch on YouTube

Read TheGrayzone.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture