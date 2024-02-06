Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the twisted logic behind the Biden admin's latest round of strikes in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and the growing political crises in US-backed proxies Israel and Ukraine as their military campaigns fail to deliver.
The Grayzone live: Animal Planet
Feb 06, 2024
Max Blumenthal
