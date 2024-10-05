The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠⁠The Grayzone live: An overdue promise
Oct 05, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate assess the aftermath of Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, from Iran's retaliation to the continued rampage in Beirut and Syria, as well as the disturbing response from the Biden-Harris administration.
