Max Blumenthal
Texas Bentley and Fergie Chambers: Reporting from the Donbas' frontlines
Texas Bentley and Fergie Chambers: Reporting from the Donbas' frontlines

May 27, 2022

Russell "Texas" Bentley returns to The Grayzone alongside fellow US socialist Fergie Chambers to detail their experiences documenting the Russian-Ukrainian war in the Donbas region. Chambers will discuss his recent visit to a dungeon of the Ukrainian state-backed Aidar Battalion, and his interviews with Donetsk-based communists, while Texas will describe being on the front lines with the Donetsk People's Republic militia.

