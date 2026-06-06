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Patricia
1d

if it werent so tragic it wld be laughable how the same playbook, over and over and over is used by imperialist west

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Patricia
1d

only these days, the powerful billionaires, really “nations unto themselves,” whose only goal and “politics” is money, are equal players to cia/mossad stuff. nothing short of a global uprising against neoliberalism and capitalism is gonna fix this.

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