The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
riffat.azad's avatar
riffat.azad
5h

Great article supported by great journalism. No wonder western media is soo off the mark - they have employed braindead, prejudiced donkeys to perpetuate a lying narrative. Its not called the British Bullshittng Corporation for nothing!

Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
4h

We all come from some place. Most stay where they are. some take it forward. But she should go the way of the Dodo bird.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture