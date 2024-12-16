Footage showing CNN’s regime change-crazed correspondent supposedly freeing a forgotten prisoner from a Syrian jail has been exposed a scandalous fraud, yet the network continues to re-air it, while defending its correspondent. “In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed.” That’s how veteran CNN journalist Clarissa Ward described her foray into a Syrian prison on December 12, where she promptly claimed to have rescued a forgotten inmate after three months […]

The post Scandal deepens around CNN’s Clarissa Ward staging Syria prison scene first appeared on The Grayzone.

The post Scandal deepens around CNN’s Clarissa Ward staging Syria prison scene appeared first on The Grayzone.