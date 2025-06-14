The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Dr. Foad Izadi, professor of world politics at the University of Tehran, amid Israeli airstrikes on Iran which assassinated nuclear scientists and military officials while killing many civilians.
As one of his country's most prolific political commentators, Izadi critiques the Iranian president's diplomacy with the US, Trump's perfidious actions, and the mood of Iranian society.
Very informative interview. What else can I say but:
Here we are exactly where the neocon empire builders want us to be. We all know where the empire is going.
So brace yourselves comrades
Russia and Iran recently made a 20 year cooperation agreement. I think Russia should give Iran Orishniks, that can't be stopped or detected, to use against Israel. Good report as always, Max.