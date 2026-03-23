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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
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Yes, Carter. The same forked tongue who publicly spoke of “peace” for Palestinians, and, in secrecy and action, threw the Palestinians under the Israeli colonial bus and the western imperial train; who created the Carter Doctrine declaring US military control over the Middle East.

“The conventional narrative of Jimmy Carter’s presidency is built on sand. Carter, the nuclear submarine engineer and devout Baptist, has enjoyed decades of reputation-laundering as a “human rights president.” This narrative is not merely incomplete — it is a lie of omission so vast it constitutes historical fraud. The idea that Carter was naive and fell under the spell hawks has been severally dispensed with, not least by Carter’s own actions, inactions, and statements.”

24 March: UN International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations

24 March 1980: Jimmy Carter Assassinates Oscar Romero: El Salvador - Microcosm of US Macrocosm

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/24-march-1980-jimmy-carter-assassinates

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