Pathetic progressives retract Ukraine negotiations letter

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate are joined by journalists Wyatt Reed and Alex Rubinstein to discuss the pathetic capitulation of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to pro-proxy war pressure just hours after releasing a letter calling for direction negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

