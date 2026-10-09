Oct 7 anniversary crashout - Max live on Judging Freedom

Max Blumenthal discusses the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks as a series of Israeli espionage scandals rock the Trump administration and the German government. He also covers the Bolsonaro victory in Brazil.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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