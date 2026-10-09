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Oct 7 anniversary crashout - Max live on Judging Freedom

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The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal discusses the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks as a series of Israeli espionage scandals rock the Trump administration and the German government. He also covers the Bolsonaro victory in Brazil.

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