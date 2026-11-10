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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
2h

For the record, the exact same thing has been happening in Toronto over the past 3 years. "Antisemitic" crimes that generate immediate frenzied media coverage with no apparent follow-up. "Synagogue targeted by another hate crime" is a headline that is never, ever challenged by corporate media.

The shootings, as if by magic, are always happening in the dead of night, nobody around, no witnesses, minimal damage to the buildings...

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Patricia Fahy's avatar
Patricia Fahy
2h

Israelis are Nazis.

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