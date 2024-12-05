The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on Joe Biden breaking his pledge not to pardon his son, and whether the move was connected to Project Ukraine corruption.



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone



#TheGrayzone

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAAEgZKQb3o