The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
29m

It’s truly amazing just how proud of themselves (Bessent and this idiot) For trying to DESTROY A SOVEREIGN COUNTRY!! WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP!! Are they going after BRITAIN NEXT?? How about NORWAY or the NETHERLANDS?? This is SO BEYOND what the United States of America is supposed to be about!! AND IT’S ALL FOR ISRAEL??!!! WHEN ARE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE GOING TO WAKE UP TO WHAT THEIR TRAITOROUS CONGRESS AND SENATE ARE DOING?? AIPAC AND THE REST OF THESE CRIMINAL LOBBIES MUST BE SHUT DOWN AND NOT BE ALLOWED TO SIMPLY CHANGE THEIR NAMES AND CONTINUE BUSINESS AS USUAL! SATANYAHU MUST BE BOOTED OUT EVERY SINGLE TIME HE TRIES TO COME AND REMIND DJT THAT HE’S GOT HIM BY THE SHORT AND CURLIES!!! WAKE UP AMERICANS!!! TELL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES THAT IF THEY TAKE ANY MONEY FROM ANY ISRAELI FIRST LOBBYISTS OR DONARS ( THIS IS YOU ADELSON!!) THEY ARE DONE!!!

Reply
Share
John Guy's avatar
John Guy
36mEdited

As of February 2026, a significant majority of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) Board of Directors are members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Currently, at least 16 out of the 23 active directors and officers listed by the NED have confirmed or recent affiliations with the CFR.

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster

Current Board Overlap (2026)

Based on the current NED Board Roster, the following directors are identified as CFR members or high-level affiliates:

Board Position Name CFR Affiliation Details

President & CEO Damon Wilson Frequent CFR contributor and participant.

Vice Chair Eileen Donahoe Listed as a CFR member and former U.S. Ambassador.

Vice Chair Stephen Biegun Identified as a CFR member.

Secretary Jendayi Frazer CFR Life Member and former Assistant Secretary of State.

Treasurer Juan Zarate Member of the CFR Board of Directors.

Director Alyssa Ayres Former CFR Senior Fellow (2013–2021) and current Adjunct Senior Fellow.

Director Victor Cha CFR member and Senior Adviser.

Director Elizabeth Economy Former CFR C.V. Starr Senior Fellow and Director for Asia Studies.

Director Victoria Nuland Longtime CFR member and veteran diplomat.

Director Tim Kaine U.S. Senator and CFR member.

Historical Context

The overlap between the two organizations is long-standing. High-profile figures who have served on the boards of both include:

Elliott Abrams: Former NED director and prominent CFR member.

Carla Anderson Hills: Served as NED director and remains CFR Chairman Emeritus.

Kenneth Duberstein: Former NED director and CFR member.

The NED's governing bylaws require a board of 13 to 25 members. While membership in the CFR is not a formal requirement, the two organizations frequently co-sponsor international conferences on global governance and democracy

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture