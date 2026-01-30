The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RamboDave's avatar
RamboDave
3h

Curry plays for a team with their home games in the San Francisco Bay area, which is an area totally in support of Palestinian rights. What is Curry going to do when his fans down in those court-side seats start holding up signs calling out Curry's shameful support of the apartheid Jewish supremacist state? Curry must divest now !!!!!

Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3h

Mossad operatives are everywhere. Tiny insignificant Israel is up the arse of politicians, industrialists, high tech Tesla drivers, where there are power nodes Mossad had infiltrated. Zionism is a cancer dear citizen. Time to irradiate it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture