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Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
17h

False flags are also in America's core skill set. Really, when I think about it, there's little difference between the Zionist entities known as Israel and America.

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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
18h

False flags are Israel’s middle name

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