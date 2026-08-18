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QuestionOfBalance's avatar
QuestionOfBalance
12h

Sorry.,.had to post somewhere. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won and MOSKOWITZ, mainstream Zionists. Oliver Larkin is perhaps the best spoken politician since Obama but a true progressive. I am so SHOCKED that Jews voted in the Zionist genocidist Moskowitz. Jews, this was your time to show us the holocaust mattered and you wouldn't commit genocide.

I don't know what to say to any (many) Jewish friends who are liberal but obviously back genocide and taking our tax money vs helping Americans with healthcare. We don't have free healthcare and education - but we fund Israel??!!! They look down on us Americans and we pay them. I'm disgusted!!!

I hope Larkin can win elsewhere.

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Maryam Sukaynah's avatar
Maryam Sukaynah
3h

Great penmamship and journalism. Thank you.

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