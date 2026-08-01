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Patricia Fahy's avatar
Patricia Fahy
9h

Israel and the US bomb Iran but Iran is the terrorist and so goes US & Israeli BS.

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Dr. Defiant's avatar
Dr. Defiant
7h

I can't wait for the day when the global Resistance crushes this sinister Anglo-Jewish alliance and ends this nightmare, the life in The Matrix.

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