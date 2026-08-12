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David Goldberg's avatar
David Goldberg
17h

Just great stuff, Wyatt. God bless you, Max, Aaron, and the GZ for your work in Lebanon and everywhere else.

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Momin's avatar
Momin
8h

The evil ones play their games but their downfall has started. Their media empire is no match for the truth and journalists like Wyatt.

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