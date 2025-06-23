The Grayzone

Jazzme
7h

Cruz and Ceren arespin agents for Israel. What a messy dog shit of a our Republic America be.

Fran
6hEdited

I don't find myself surprised by Trump's assault on Iran, or that the Ceren duo are proponents of war and want the Iranian regime gone. Netanyahu has been selling this for decades. He gave us a list of countries that needed to go and through most of this 21st century we have implemented his will. It started with Iraq, and their weapons of mass destruction, that weren't, didn't matter. Bush, Cheney, Obama have all been followers of Israel's agenda, so maybe Trump so often ostracized, didn't want to get left out. Jeffery Sachs on Tucker Carlson was the only one I ever heard, in recent years, well more then that, give an account of how we implemented Israel's will at the expense of young American lives as the US destroyed whole countries at Israel's behest. It all got off the ground after 9/11 their new Pearl Harbor they said they would need to get things rolling.

