Dan Fournier
The Guardian:

When looking at the branches and leaves of an old, centennial, tree, go back to its roots from which it receives its nourishment.

The Guardian newspaper is part of the Guardian Media Group which owned by the Scott Trust Limited.

If you examine the background of the latter, you will see that it was established in 1936 by John Russell Scott (owner of the Manchester Guardian) whose father was Charles Prestwich Scott (1846 to 1932).

C.P. Scott was a staunch and well-connected Zionist, and also happened to be a journalist, editor of The Manchester Guardian, and even a Liberal Member of Parliament.

C.P. Scott was instrumental in introducing Chaim Weizmann to British political elites (such as Arthur Balfour) during WWI and was a strong advocate for the 1917 Balfour Declaration. Wiezmann later became the 1st President of Israel in 1949.

C.P. Scott had numerous meetings with other Zionists.

Moreover, C.P. Scott had ties to Lord Walter Rothschild ( 2nd Baron Rothschild, 1868-1936) who also became an MP.

All wars are banker wars.

Any questions?

Jazzme
The right for our government to Propagandize its citizens should be added to Articles in our constitution.

High school civic classes should teach its students how to snife it out or at least ? it.

