Max Blumenthal: The Gaza peace deal that never was

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal explains how the Biden administration refused to pressure Netanyahu into a ceasefire, leaving the perceived diplomatic win to Trump, who happens to be the most malleable vehicle for Israeli influence in US history. Max explains how Israel is already violating the ceasefire agreement while unleashing its extremist proxies in Gaza, and highlights extremely revealing statements Trump made during his Jerusalem speech in which he casually joked about Israel's control over his own policies.