Max Blumenthal: The Ellison family media coup

The Grayzone
Oct 07, 2025
Blumenthal explains how Zionist billionaires Larry and David Ellison are aggressively colonizing US media—CBS, Paramount, TikTok—to wage an unprecedented cognitive war against Palestine solidarity. Netanyahu’s “eightfront war” weaponizes AI and social media, flooding the American psyche with propaganda while digitally suppressing dissent. This shadowy merger of tech, finance, and intelligence signals a creeping fifth column steering US policy and public opinion in service of apartheid and endless regional violence.

