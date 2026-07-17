If you’re in the Washington DC area, join Max Blumenthal in person at Busboys and Poets on 14th and V St. NW at 6 PM on July 21st to hear about his reporting from Iran, where he covered the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, documented US-Israeli war crimes, and conducted a series of interviews with officials, negotiators and average Iranians about the return of war to their country.

Max will also discuss his detention and illegal seizure of his phones by US authorities under Israeli pressure, and what he’s doing to fight back.