Max Blumenthal on Trump’s Media Strategy, Ukraine’s Crackdown, and the Israel-Gaza Nexus

The Grayzone
Feb 06, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of Going Underground, Grayzone Editor-in-Chief Max Blumenthal dissects Donald Trump’s call for greater independent media access to White House press briefings and the broader implications of his media strategy. Blumenthal breaks down his viral confrontation with former Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the U.S. role in Israel’s assault on Gaza, as well as Trump’s move to cut USAID grants to Ukraine—leading to the swift collapse of Ukrainian media outlets reliant on Western funding.

He also exposes the Ukrainian Myrotvorets kill list, detailing the threats he and other journalists have faced for reporting inconvenient truths about NATO’s proxy war. The conversation turns to the arrests of The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah in Switzerland and Grayzone journalist Jeremy Loffredo in Israel, underscoring the global crackdown on independent reporting.

Blumenthal further unpacks the Biden administration’s political maneuvering, including an alleged pardon for Anthony Fauci to shield him from accountability over COVID policies, and how Trump’s potential return to the White House could see the most overtly pro-Israel administration in U.S. history. He analyzes Trump’s role in advancing Israel’s expansionist agenda, including his tacit approval of West Bank annexation and Netanyahu’s expectation that a second Trump presidency would back Israel in a regional war against Iran.

Check out this no-holds-barred discussion of stories the establishment media won’t touch.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
The Grayzone
