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Max Blumenthal on the Israeli network in the White House

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The Grayzone
Apr 09, 2026

Editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, breaks down how Israel captured the Trump administration, why the US is now stuck in a war with Iran, and what it will take for Trump to finally pull back.

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