Max Blumenthal on the Israeli network in the White House

Editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, breaks down how Israel captured the Trump administration, why the US is now stuck in a war with Iran, and what it will take for Trump to finally pull back.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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