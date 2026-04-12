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Max Blumenthal on the Israeli merger with Trump Inc

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The Grayzone
Apr 12, 2026

Trump’s war on Iran, Max says, was engineered by Israel-linked power brokers, not “America First” logic. The ceasefire was sabotaged in Lebanon, the MAGA coalition is cracking, and the entire Trump orbit looks captured by a foreign policy racketeering operation.

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