Max Blumenthal on how Democrats sustain the Iran war

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom to explain how congressional Democrats are betraying the voters who gave them a wide mandate to end the Iran war by refusing to commit to cutting off all funding to the war, and failing to oppose the leadership of Israel-aligned Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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