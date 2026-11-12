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Max Blumenthal on how Democrats sustain the Iran war

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The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom to explain how congressional Democrats are betraying the voters who gave them a wide mandate to end the Iran war by refusing to commit to cutting off all funding to the war, and failing to oppose the leadership of Israel-aligned Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

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