Max Blumenthal: Netanyahu’s Pet President, Gaza’s Real Estate Vultures, and the Ticking Clock to Regional War

Max Blumenthal tells Judge Napolitano that Trump’s “negotiations” with Iran are a sham fronted by Kushner and other Chabad-aligned Zionist ideologues, while over a third of U.S. naval power massed near Iran and an impossible 10‑day deadline lock Washington into Netanyahu’s war timetable. He details how Epstein-linked financier Mark Rowan and Tony Blair’s UAE- and Oracle-backed network are using the UN‑blessed Gaza Reconstruction Fund and Trump’s Board of Peace to financialize a still-bombed Gaza into a biometric concentration camp policed by “international” vassal troops, even as Israel repeatedly violates the ceasefire. Blumenthal discusses the detention and interrogation of Tucker Carlson and his producer at the airport in Tel Aviv. Blumenthal warns that Ted Cruz’s dream of simultaneous regime change in Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba serves the same Epstein–gusano class seeking to crush remaining independent states under a permanent U.S.–Israeli war economy.